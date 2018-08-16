Some Rapid City first- and sixth-graders will be forced to transfer to different schools in the district due to "unanticipated growth," according to school officials.
A news release from Rapid City Area Schools says enrollment of first- and sixth-graders is larger than usual in some schools in the district. To compensate, some students will be transferred to schools outside of their assigned attendance area. Many schools across the district are at maximum capacity.
School spokeswoman Katy Urban said school transfers and increased class sizes are "a possibility" at Valley View, Rapid Valley, Grandview, Corral Drive Elementary Schools along with Southwest and East Middle Schools.
"We also try to avoid forced transfers when we can," Urban said, in an email. She noted the other option — increasing class size — is also not ideal.
At the middle school level, the problems stem from Southwest, where more than 30 kids over the historic average wish to enroll. East is at max capacity and West is near max capacity.
RCAS uses historical data and the numbers at 5th grade feeder schools to project enrollment for the 6th grade. Last year the district formed a Facilities Task Force to address crowding concerns "related to a shift in residential growth." Expansion in Buffalo Crossing, apartments on Highway 16, and development in Red Rock Meadows has pushed schools on the southwest side to near capacity.
"We're excited to see our schools growing, but a long-term fix is needed," Urban said.
Citing a link between class size, student achievement and teacher effectiveness, the school board says it does not want to exceed 25 students k-3, 30 students grades 4-5, and 30 students per core class (science, math, social studies, language arts) in grades 6-8. “[R]easonable effort shall be made to maintain this student-teacher ratio through forced transfers.”
The numbers for kindergarten and first grade students show the elementary schools are bursting at the seams. Corral Drive's kindergarten "soft max" is 75, but 84 students are currently enrolled. The school's first grade classes will exceed 28 students per class. Valley View's kindergarten "soft max" is 100, but 105 are enrolled. They've also exceeded the first grade's soft cap by 8 students. Kindergarten is nearly full at Rapid Valley. And max capacity is reached at Grandview, the transfer school. Canyon Lake and Meadowbrook have five openings, but these openings are reserved for students who may potentially register in the next couple weeks.
Urban said it's too early to say a new school is needed to alleviate the facilities crunch. "We know that doing nothing is not an option," she said, adding that in September, RCAS will launch a website for the Facilities Task Force, which "will keep the community apprised" of the group's work.
Final enrollment across the district won't be known until the third week of September.