PIERRE | The Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee has formally set its expectations for improved performance at the University of South Dakota law school.
The letter of intent the panel recently approved came just months after lawmakers channeled $300,000 of new funding into the law school and shifted another $300,000 that had been used in other ways at the Vermillion campus.
Assistant Dean Eric Young and Liz Taggart, the law school’s admissions director, met July 25 with appropriations members at the Capitol.
Ten students took the South Dakota bar exam in February. Seven passed. “We were very happy with that,” Young said.
The 2017 rate was 46 percent and 2016 was 60 percent. From 2006 through 2013 the annual rate was in the 80s and 90s.
Taggart said all seven who passed the exam took the bar-preparatory course that was added as an option.
Various officials considered last year whether to move the law school from USD’s campus.
They ultimately chose to keep it in Vermillion, but recommended adding some courses in Sioux Falls.
The additional funding was also a part. So were 15 slots for scholarships worth up to $45,000 apiece. Young said 13 have sponsors.
Enrollment is also up, partially as a response to better targeting of potential students. Higher admission standards adopted in 2016 led to 57 students enrolling. There were 75 admitted for this fall.
Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, asked about residents and non-residents among the 13 scholarship students. Taggart said two came from outside South Dakota.
Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton asked how many of the 75 new students were from South Dakota. “Eighty percent are resident, 20 percent are non-resident,” Taggart replied.
Young said the South Dakota law school had a reputation for being easy. Minnesota has a uniform bar examination that approximately 36 states use. “We haven’t adopted that yet here in South Dakota,” Young said.
He said the decision is up to the South Dakota Supreme Court and the state’s bar examiners. They evidently want to continue focusing on some South Dakota-specific features, according to Young.
The legislative committee’s letter of intent is at https://bit.ly/2vjauA4.