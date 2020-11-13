USD offers students online option before Thanksgiving break

The University of South Dakota is giving students the option to learn remotely for their final 10 days of on-campus learning before they leave for Thanksgiving break.

USD is doing this as "an additional precaution before students return to their families and hometown communities for the holidays, per CDC guidelines," spokeswoman Michelle Cwach said. Students can still learn face-to-face in classrooms if they desire, Cwach said.

Active COVID-19 cases have been increasing on the campus since early November. Nov. 1, there were 33 active cases among students and staff. As of the latest data available Friday, 82 active cases were reported among students and staff with 217 in quarantine following exposure.

"We hope by offering the online learning option, we can properly empower our campus community to quarantine before they return home and protect their loved ones if they so choose," Cwach said.

USD said it's confident classrooms are safe places, but that they would encourage students to learn remotely where it is feasible.