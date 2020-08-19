Volleyball tryouts at Stevens see positive COVID-19 case, possible exposure for other players

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A volleyball player at Stevens High School tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of tryouts.

Katy Urban, Rapid City Area Schools spokeswoman, said during last week’s volleyball tryouts, the students did a temperature check and answered screening questions about any potential COVID-19 symptoms each day they appeared at tryouts.

Urban said a coach noticed this student had symptoms on Thursday morning when she went to the tryouts, so the coach told her to either get tested for COVID-19 or stay home. The student went home immediately and to get tested for coronavirus, which came back positive on Saturday.

On Saturday, the coaches heard about the positive result and sent out an email to the families of the 70 other students who showed up for tryouts on Thursday notifying them of the possible coronavirus exposure, instructing them to monitor for symptoms. Tryouts had wrapped up by Saturday, Urban said.

Urban said this case is a “testament” that the RCAS district process for monitoring temperature and COVID-19 symptoms among students and staff works, and will work this fall as students return to learning.