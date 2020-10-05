Wall schools to resume classes Tuesday following COVID-19-related closure

Wall School District closed Monday "due to the number of staff with symptoms and being tested for COVID-19" but will reopen Tuesday.

The district first made the announcement on Facebook Sunday, but by Monday afternoon, the district posted that Wall School and Big White will resume classes Tuesday. A special board meeting held noon Monday determined that the closure should not extend further.

The district was lacking in classroom and kitchen substitutes, it said. Staff were able to use the building for remote learning preparation during the closure.

Breakfast will not be served at the schools this week and lunch menus will be altered. Upcoming parent-teacher conferences will be held virtually or over the phone.

