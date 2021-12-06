WDT to hold Autonomous Equipment Technician Program and information event

Western Dakota Technical College is hosting a free Autonomous Equipment Technician Program and Full-Ride Scholarship Information Event at the college in Rapid City from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The new program is starting due to industry demand in January 2022, according to a news release from the college.

People attending will be able to meet Program Director Justin Jutting and industry experts looking to hire graduates of this nine-month program. There will be a virtual reality demo.

Six full-ride scholarships are available for the AET program, with an application deadline of Jan. 1, 2022. Admissions representatives will be on hand to help apply, and financial aid information will be available. A Foundation representative will assist with scholarship applications at the event.

Students in the Autonomous Equipment Technician program will learn the skills required to install, commission, and maintain electrical and mechanical systems. Graduates in this field will bridge the gap between basic mechanical systems and advanced Information Technology (IT) systems. Principles of electricity, networking, welding, and mechanical skill will provide a foundation for various autonomous systems.

Register to attend the Tuesday event at: wdt.edu/aetregistration.

Learn more about the Autonomous Equipment Technician program at: wdt.edu/aet.

Apply for an Autonomous Equipment Tech Program full-ride scholarship at https://my.wdt.edu/ICS/Scholarship/.

For more information, call WDTC Admissions at (605) 718-2565 or email Admissions@wdt.edu.

