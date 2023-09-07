The open doorway at the Rapid Valley Elementary School Library makes the area inviting for people to step in. Shelves packed with books capture gazes first before shifting to the large screen near the back and small tables for kids to work at. Color and decorations also fill the room, along with some stuffed animals and bins with science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) tools in them.

Librarian Jennifer Backhaus strives for a welcoming and positive environment where students can find books they’ll enjoy, complete STEAM projects and go to a safe place.

Rapid Valley's Library and Backhaus received a South Dakota State Library’s 21st-Century School Library Award for 2023. It was one of nine school libraries awarded.

Three other schools in the area also earned this award, Librarian Karen Schlekeway of the Belle Fourche High School Library, Librarian Kristyn LaBine of the Douglas Badger Clark Elementary School Library, and Librarian Shelley Rath of the Rapid City West Middle School Library.

“Libraries are still awesome,” Backhaus said. “Whether you're in elementary, middle or high school, go check out books and find something that you love. We're not going anywhere.”

The South Dakota State Library recognizes schools annually that meet the characteristics of a 21st-century school library through "its place, professional and program." Awards recognize the status of the library on three levels, effective, enhanced or exemplary, based on the guidelines. For 2023, all nine schools received exemplary rates, which is the highest level.

The application process includes a self-assessment rubric that librarians have to complete. They also have to provide justification or proof as to why they rated their library a certain way. The proof could be project instructions, photos or videos.

Then the 21st Century School Library Committee, comprised of library and education professionals, reviews all applications.

For this voluntary process, librarians can receive this award every three years.

Backhaus started at Rapid Valley Elementary as a first-grade teacher 17 years ago. While being a librarian for seven years, she’s now received the 21st Century Library Award three times. She earned an enhanced rating in 2017 and received an effective rating in 2020.

“I apply because I want to make sure that people remember that libraries are still relevant,” Backhaus said. “I allow kids to choose what they read and we do collaborations with STEAM projects and 21st Century Learning, which is a really huge asset when they get to middle school and high school.”

When Backhaus began her librarian position, bulky tables, desktop computers and big poles sticking out of the ceiling filled the room.

A few years ago, she said she was told to redo the library. Now, kids can sit at personal-sized tables that can be easily rearranged into different groups, wobble chairs for fidgeting or hyperactive kids, and space to complete projects.

Like most, Rapid Valley Elementary’s library offers a range of books from fiction chapter books to nonfiction books, from cookbooks to Legos books.

Backhaus says she wants to make sure kids know there’s a book out there for them and that books are important. Kids can go to different worlds just by picking up a book.

“You want to escape? Read a book, get into that world, become a different person and pretend for a little while,” Backhaus said. “I share those stories with my kids, and I introduce new series and new books to them all the time and try to get them hooked.”

She also said the most exciting part of her job is when she can take some of her non-readers and find a book they love. They then ask her for other book suggestions she might have for them.

On the first day of the week, kids get to check out books to enjoy. They then work on their typing skills.

The next time they go to the library that week, they start working on STEAM projects.

“I see students who really struggle in their classroom, and struggle with those academics, thrive in here because it's more hands-on and it’s a different way of thinking than in the classroom,” Backhaus said.

Younger grades work with STEAM bins which have different building tools. The students are given the freedom to be creative and to build whatever they feel like building with no parameters.

Fourth- and fifth-graders learn about ancient civilizations. During the ancient civilization studies, they pick a civilization and learn some of its history before making STEAM projects relating to what they learned.

Last year, classes picked Egypt and they built pyramids out of toothpicks and clay. They also made papyrus paper and learned hieroglyphics and how to write them.

Backhaus said the pyramids challenged kids because clay isn’t extremely stable but it gave her a chance to also teach kids how to persevere.

This year, they will be learning about Medieval Europe to start. Classes will build catapults, drop bridges and paint some stained glass. They will later learn about ancient China.

“It helped the civilization come alive,” Backhaus said. “It’s super exciting and the students really spend a lot of time on their projects.”

Once they finish learning about a civilization, they solve a breakout box filled with locks. Students have to solve clues focused on what they learned and they have to collaborate as a whole class to open all the locks.

Backhaus teaches a digital citizenship unit, ensuring that kids know how to use technology and the internet correctly. They use iPads to learn robotics, coding and computer programming.

Sometimes, especially if she has eight classes in a day, Backhaus will play read-aloud books on YouTube, which introduces kids to new authors and stories.

Backhaus wants to keep libraries relevant because it’s a space that anyone can go to regardless of how different their lives may be. She helps kids collaborate with one another, bringing some kids closer who might not have gotten along well before. Or it’s a place they can escape to for a few hours just by picking up a book and reading.

“We need to make sure that schools are a safe and relevant place for our ever-growing community,” Backhaus said. “We need to make sure that kids know that when they come to school they are loved, they are cherished and they are learning.”