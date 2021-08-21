West River school districts' COVID plans vary

The full plan can be accessed on the Meade School District website.

Hill City School District

Hill City Schools’ COVID plan features three phases and recommends masks at all levels. Phase 1 is defined by no or limited active cases in buildings, Phase 2 by 6-7% of students and staff infected on any one campus, and Phase 3 by 10-12% of students and staff infected, although the plan acknowledges circumstances will determine a phase more so than percentages. School starts Aug. 23.

Masks would be required at Phase 2 if social distancing isn’t possible and classes and mealtimes will have seating charts. No outside groups will be able to use school facilities, and extracurricular activity attendance will be limited to four tickets per participant.

There’s no plan for Phase 3 yet; the state DOH will work with the school district to create an action plan if there is a substantial increase in cases. Phase 3 could also be initiated if there are not enough staff members or substitutes to cover classes.