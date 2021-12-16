Western Dakota Tech announces truck driving graduates

Eight students recently graduated from Western Dakota Technical College's Professional Truck Driving Program, according to a news release from the college. These graduates will help fill the high and projected increasing need for truck drivers.

The Truck Driving Program graduates, and their hometowns, are

Class A (six-week course)

• AmyLee Caffee – Spearfish

• Riggin Colombe – Summerset

• Gregory Spillar – Rapid City

• Jeffrey Vu – Rapid City

• Jordin Williams Dahl – Box Elder

Class B (two-week course)

• Forrest Legg – Box Elder

*Two Class A graduates declined to be listed publicly.

In a South Dakota Department of Labor May 2021 Top 30 Hot Careers report, the top "Hot Career" listed is "Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers." The list is based on factors including "above-average projected openings" and "an average/mean wage greater than the median wage across all occupations in 2019". The DOL projects annual openings for Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers, from 2018-2028, to be 1,100. The average annual wage in 2020 was $46,232.

The next Professional Truck Driving Program class starting in January 2022 is full.

Those interested in the program can apply now for courses set to begin April 4, 2022. Course info is available at wdt.edu/TruckDriving. As enrollment is limited, and the program fills quickly, those interested are encouraged to call the Corporate Education Center at (605) 718-2410, or email corped@wdt.edu at their earliest convenience.

