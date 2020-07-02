Western Dakota Tech is now Western Dakota Technical College

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bill that changed the names of South Dakota's technical institutes to technical colleges becomes law on July 1.

HB 1083 renames Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, Mitchell Technical College, Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls and Western Dakota Technical College in Rapid City.

The missions of the institutions will not change. All four will continue to focus on workforce development and grant two-year Associate of Applied Science degrees and other technical credentials.

"The change better aligns our technical college system with the overwhelming majority of other states across the country," said Nick Wendell, executive director of the South Dakota Board of Technical Education. "Our peer institutions offering high-quality technical education are typically known as technical colleges."

The four technical colleges have new logos, signage and marketing materials to reflect their name changes.

“South Dakota is home to one of the very best technical education systems in the nation,” said Board Chairman Dana Dykhouse. “This name change reaffirms for students and families that the four technical schools in our state offer a high-quality college education that leads to high-paying careers.”

