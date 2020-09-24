Western Dakota Tech reports an increase to 1,350 students

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Western Dakota Tech (WDT) has reported an 8.3 percent increase in enrollment this fall, moving from 1,247 students last fall to 1,350 this semester, with the most students in nursing and business programs.

WDT saw a 25.4 percent increase in high school dual enrollment students, up 89 students from last fall with a total of 440 students.

The college also saw an increase in surrounding area high school graduates enrolling at WDT this semester, up 17.3 percent from last fall.

WDT President Ann Bolman said she's excited about the enrollment increase at the school and what it may mean for future graduates and area employers.

Faculty moved forward "very quickly with innovative strategies and technology to prevent further disruptions to student learning during the pandemic,” Bolman said.

“Many positions remain open in the careers that WDT prepares people for following graduation," she said. "The technical and medical fields we educate folks in are truly pandemic-proof. Our graduates will continue to help fill the need for highly-skilled employees.”

