Western Dakota Tech students returning to class on Aug. 24

Western Dakota Tech will resume in-person classes this fall by Aug. 24 amid the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to offering its usual online courses.

WDT President Ann Bolman said that depending on the course, some classes will be conducted in a hybrid environment with a combination of in-person and online.

“The biggest component is making sure students have opportunities to do the hands-on parts of their programs,” she said. “There’s a lot you can learn remotely, but with some skill sets, people need to physically practice them.”

While students pursuing careers in technical professions can keep part of their education online, some hands-on skills can’t be taught on the computer.

“The parts that you need to learn and memorize and some thinking skills you can learn online or remote,” Bolman said, but “when it comes to handling particular tools in medical programs or strategies in the law enforcement academy for working with a person you’re taking into custody, those are things you have to physically practice.”