Western Dakota Tech to host College Visit Night

Western Dakota Tech

Western Dakota Technical Institute in Rapid City is now Western Dakota Technical College.

 Journal file

Western Dakota Technical College is hosting a College Visit Night to let the public learn more about the college, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14. People can register to attend this free event at wdt.edu/Visit.

College Visit Night attendees will be able to learn about WDTC career programs and meet faculty, visit with Admissions and Financial Aid representatives, learn about the college's resources including the Foundation/Scholarships and the Student Success Center, and tour campus.

For more information, call Admissions Event Specialist Wanda Roe at (605) 718-2963 or email Wanda.Roe@wdt.edu.

