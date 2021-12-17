Western Dakota Technical College ceremony sends 32 nursing students into vital field

As the need for nurses continues to swell, 32 students earned their diplomas in practical nursing this semester at Western Dakota Technical College. They capped off their work with a pinning ceremony Friday morning at the college.

Soon, the students will be seeking work amid an urgency for nurses that reaches into communities of all sizes, said Kristen Hybertson, the college’s interim director of nursing.

“Everybody is in need,” she said. “Nursing is in high demand everywhere.”

Friday’s ceremony marked the first crop of graduates from WDT’s Whitewood satellite, where eight students received diplomas – part of the overall 32. The program in Whitewood began in the spring of 2021.

“Our students come from the surrounding areas (of Whitwood),” said Jeannie Wiege, instructor of practical nursing at the Whitewood satellite. “So now these students don’t have to drive so far to come in for classes.”

Lisa Alishouse, also a practical nursing instructor in the WDT’s Whitewood satellite, described ways the program could bolster area health facilities, as well.

“We try to use health facilities in the Northern Hills area where they can do their clinicals,” Alishouse said, noting that students may also end up working full-time in those facilities later.

Madelyn Sather, one of the students in the Whitewood program, said she’s especially drawn to work with patients who have dementia or behavioral problems.

“It usually puts a smile on their face,” she said, referring to the interaction, “and they have different behaviors so it’s nice to get to know how to deal with each one.”

Sather said she likes those situations because she can linger with patients, spending more time with each one than she might in other settings.

“Sometimes you get to joke and play around with them, and that’s kind of nice too,” she said.

Sather also considered the continuing challenges posed by the pandemic. She said that even a thank you or other small sign of acknowledgment can “keep us going and remind us that we’re nurses and we’re doing the best we can.”

Sather received Western Dakota Tech’s Clinical Excellence Award for the Whitewood program. For the Rapid City graduates, Alex Spencer received the Clinical Excellence Award.

The overall Academic Excellence Award went to Julianne Blakeman.

Blakeman earned her practical nursing diploma this semester, along with her associate’s degree in allied health. With a background in law enforcement, she’s considering work with the Pennington County Jail.

“I have a passion for law enforcement and public safety,” she said, something that combines with a “passion for nursing and taking care of people.”

Blakeman pointed out the heightened importance today of looking after the emotional well-being of people inside and outside the medical health professions. She said that “even just walking through the halls, you see a tiredness in the medical field that maybe some people on the outside don’t realize is there.”

She noted the presence of more mental health problems – as well as more sick people overall – during the pandemic.

“Nurses are not going to give up,” she added. “We’re still going to be here.”

Donna Hanks, Instructional Technology and Design Specialist, delivered opening remarks during Friday’s ceremony, followed by student speakers Shari Bradstream and Denee Daniels. WDT President Ann Bolman presented closing remarks, noting the broad scope of nursing skills.

“You not only have to learn and understand a lot of different concepts,” she said. “You also have to develop critical thinking skills, and on top of that you have to be nice to people.”

Laughter followed the last phrase, and then Bolman added: “I am so grateful for (your) skills and compassion, particularly at this time in our history when we need so many skilled nurses out there helping us all out.”

Hybertson said the next step for the graduates is to prepare to take the NCLEX, the exam that will allow them to earn their licenses and become licensed practical nurses. And despite the unique and often-grueling intensity of the health field right now, Hybertson noted a thread that’s run through nursing for years. It’s one she said also entwines these nursing students.

“So many of them are really excited to just care for people,” she said. “It’s that compassion, that empathy that most nursing students possess. Really, that’s what drives them to this profession: the fact that they want to care for people.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.