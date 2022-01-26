Western Dakota Technical College to hold 'hands-on' financial aid session on Feb. 15

A Financial Aid Hands-On Session at Western Dakota Technical College, designed for people seeking financial help for college, is slated to run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, according to a news release from the college. WDT is located at 800 Mickelson Drive.

The event is free and open to everyone - not only those planning to attend WDT. Registration is not necessary.

Financial Aid representatives will help participants complete the 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. The FAFSA is a free government form applicants fill out to find out what Federal financial aid they are eligible for such as grants, student loans, and work-study (part-time employment) to help pay for college.

Those planning to apply for the FAFSA should bring their 2020 tax returns and 2020 W2 information for parents and students, if dependents.

There are several reasons to apply for financial aid, according to WDT:

• You must apply to receive Federal student loans (not just the free money);

• Many scholarships require the FAFSA to be completed;

• You are not committing to borrow student loans by completing the FAFSA.

Admissions staff will also be available at the Feb. 15 event. Scholarship Office staff will be present to assist with WDT Foundation Scholarships, the Build Dakota Scholarship, and third-party scholarship applications.

For more information, email Financial Aid at Finaid@wdt.edu or call 605-718-2988.

