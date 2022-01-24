Whole Child initiative working on new projects for educators, parents, students

Sometimes the freshest educational ideas emerge outside of the regular classrooms and school corridors, and that’s where the Rapid City Area Schools’ Whole Child initiative is working to excel.

A few new facets of the initiative are underway or in the planning stages, explained Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna, the RCAS Whole Child coordinator. She described how they’re designed to create support – and chances for discussion – among parents, students and teachers.

Burckhard-McKenna’s work as the Whole Child coordinator is contracted through Black Hills Special Services Cooperative. She has spent about 24 years in the school district, and she set the Backpack Program in motion in 2006. That program, run by Feeding South Dakota, allows students in need to take food home with them on weekends and holidays.

Burckhard-McKenna said that the Whole Child initiative “was started (a few years ago) by a group of administrators, counselors, social workers, and teachers in the RCAS district who were not only concerned with the academic learning but also the social/emotional learning of the child.” She explained that the purpose was to allow schools to move “from a focus on narrowly defined academic achievement to one that promotes the long-term development and success of all children.”

She works with Kellsie Judge, RCAS Family Engagement Coordinator, on projects such as planning family engagement events with schools.

“We are having to do more virtual events due to the pandemic right now, and it is also convenient for parents,” Burckhard-McKenna said.

The initiative is supported by federal Title 1 and Title 4 funds.

The Whole Child initiative is divided into four sections: Trauma-Informed Practices, Cultural Proficiency, Suicide Prevention and Awareness, and Restorative Practices.

Part of Burckhard-McKenna’s role is to help provide professional development for teachers – and she is offering a new professional development course this school year called Coaching for Equity, which meets on Zoom from October to April. Educators from Rapid City and Belle Fourche are taking the course.

“We do have a really high population of Native American students and families, and so we really want to make sure we have our classrooms in school set up to really invite anybody,” she said in a telephone interview. “Our population is getting more diverse, and I really want to help teachers and administrators … to set up their buildings and classrooms so that everybody is welcome.”

Burckhard-McKenna said she wants to support teachers as they help students take pride in their cultures. She noted that the course covers some tough subjects with the opportunity for open, thoughtful discussion.

“Everyone has biases, and once you understand what yours are, that strengthens your collaboration when you come to the table,” she said.

Burckhard-McKenna emphasized the need to “acknowledge the history of the Black people and the Native American people in our country” and “move forward and bring together people from all of those different, diverse cultures and work on a better world for ourselves.”

She stressed the importance of focusing on the immediate environment.

“You cannot be responsible for everything that’s happened in the past,” she said. “We have to look at our own environment and how we can make changes in our own world. If we do that, the world is going to change.”

Burckhard-McKenna said the professional development courses she teaches helps teachers to talk with each other, something they might not always get the chance to do during a busy school day.

The course can also allow teachers to earn credits for recertification.

Burckhard-McKenna noted another project designed to help with teacher development, as well. She said that she and Tom Stewart, RCAS Student Support Manager, took groups of RCAS administrators and teachers to the Rosebud Reservation beginning in the fall of 2019 – a practice that paused with the pandemic but that Burckhard-McKenna plans to continue.

She said the trips gave teachers the chance to connect with other teachers on the reservation, sharing ideas about learning techniques.

“The conversations we would hear on the way home were incredible,” she said.

The trips helped teachers and administrators see some of the innovative educational strategies at the reservation schools, Burckhard-McKenna explained. She mentioned one practice that some teachers took up when they returned to their schools in RCAS.

“A lot of (teachers) were establishing what we call calm rooms, or calm corners, in their schools,” she said, describing places where students could go to calm down and let stress drain away for a time.

Burckhard-McKenna noted another new feature of the Whole Child Initiative, about to begin in February, called the Family Voice Project. The project will begin at General Beadle Elementary School.

The sessions will be conducted on Zoom, she said, and administrators will come up with two questions to ask students’ parents or guardians. School administrators greet the guardians, but then they take a listening role during the discussion. Burckhard-McKenna and Judge will lead the discussion. She said morning and evening sessions would be available for parents and caregivers, with a limit of 10 participants for each session. She said more sessions will be added if more people sign up.

Burckhard-McKenna has participated in a similar program at Todd County School District, on the Rosebud Reservation, called the Native Voice Project.

“The parents like having that time to talk with each other,” she said, noting that they find out that they share certain concerns with other parents.

Burckhard-McKenna underlined the importance of giving parents a chance to speak at length about their ideas and concerns.

“We have to remember that parents are the first and last educators,” she said.

She noted that the Zoom format allows parents to participate more easily than coming to school, but she said a space would be set aside in General Beadle if parents need access to an internet connection.

Burckhard-McKenna said she’d like to see the Family Voice Project expand throughout the district in the fall of 2022.

She said people seeking more information can call her at 801-231-3998.

