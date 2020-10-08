Wilson Elementary is first in Rapid City school district to close for COVID-19

Wilson Elementary School is the first school within Rapid City Area Schools district to close for two weeks.

The school moved to Level 3 on Thursday, which is defined as "substantial spread" of COVID-19. There is confirmed coronavirus spread in the school and will close with off-campus learning for all students with a mandatory 14-day quarantine as defined by the RCAS back-to-school plan.

After the quarantine, the school can return to Level 2, which is two days of on-campus, in-person learning for each student alternated with three days of off-campus learning.

District spokeswoman Katy Urban would not share specific numbers of how many students and staff had tested positive for COVID-19 in the school, or how many are in quarantine after direct exposure to a COVID-19 case.

Urban said the absences due to active COVID-19 cases and quarantines made it "difficult to staff our classrooms," and that the district decided the safest decision was to close the building and move to Level 3.

"We aren't sharing specific numbers," she said. "It's important to note that the context is as important as the numbers themselves."

RCAS administration will reassess sometime "mid to late next week" whether the school should stay in Level 3 longer or if Wilson can shift levels, Urban said.

