A widely used youth suicide prevention program is now being taught at all five Rapid City public middle schools.
The "Signs of Suicide" program, or SOS, was first piloted last year at North Middle School. More than 10,000 localized versions of the program have been implemented in U.S. schools, according to its developers.
The goal of the program is to teach students how to recognize the signs and symptoms of depression and suicide, according to Rapid City Area Schools prevention specialist Sarah Zimmerman.
It encourages children to seek help either for themselves or for their classmates when those signs are observed using age-appropriate lesson material, developer MindWise Innovations says.
Zimmerman said Tuesday that school counselors will be the ones to teach the program, which consists of three lessons a year. Each lesson begins with a short video, she said.
To keep parents informed, the school district will distribute a newsletter from MindWise on mental health topics. As part of the program's roll out, a series of information sessions have been held for families in the district.
So far, sessions have been held at North, West and Southwest middle schools. East and South middle schools will have their sessions the night of Oct. 1.
The launch of the program is one of several attempts that the district is making in an effort to prevent deaths from suicide. Ahead of this school year, staff and faculty members throughout the district received training on suicide prevention as well.
School officials have said that six students in the district died by suicide over the past three years.
The National Suicide Prevention hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.