Effort begins to reduce risk of death of SD mothers during childbirth

Later this year, the state’s new Maternal Mortality Review Committee will hold its first official meeting to analyze maternal deaths and try to figure out how to prevent more such deaths in the future.

“It may change what we think about maternal mortality,” said Colleen Winter, division director for family and community health at the South Dakota Department of Health.

No single cause has been pegged as the reason for America’s rising rates of maternal death and severe pregnancy complications. But the trend has coincided with rising health care costs as well as rising rates of chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes. The average age of women giving birth has risen, too. And, until this year, there really wasn’t a standard for how hospitals were expected to identify, treat and train for responding to severe pregnancy complications.

“What’s interesting about women in South Dakota is that we tend to be overweight and gain too much weight (during pregnancy). We have higher rates of smoking. We are rural, which people don’t think of rurality as being a social determinant of health but in fact it is. And then we have the complications of obesity like diabetes, like hypertension, we have all of those things,” McKay said.