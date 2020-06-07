Eight new coronavirus cases added in Pennington County Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The State of South Dakota reported 71 new positive tests for coronavirus with 1,602 total tests completed Saturday.

The total of 1,602 tests is larger than a normal weekend report due to some of the mass testing numbers from nursing home and assisted living center patients and employees still being reported. The mass testing reports are yielding lower than average positive rates because other tests were reserved for patients suffering at least one symptom of coronavirus infection.

Only 50 of those tests were completed in Pennington County with eight new cases reported in the county. Those new positive tests bring the county's total to 305 with 182 active cases in the county - down one from Saturday.

There are 1,038 active cases in the state - up nine from Saturday. The number of people hospitalized dropped from 93 to 87 in Sunday's report.

The state now has 5,438 total positive coronavirus tests since the pandemic was first discovered in the state.

Beadle County reported 21 new cases Sunday as cases continue to grow rapidly there. Minnehaha County had 10 new cases in the report and Clay County added five more.