Eight-year-old's sweet idea makes lemonade stand a popular rally stop

He also donated about $100 in 2020 to St. Jude’s.

“I wanted to help out the kids and the parents for everything they need,” he said.

Dennis’s mother, Robin, said he has since donated another $100 to the organization.

Dennis said 50% of the donations go toward college, 30% to St. Jude’s and 20% to the dirt bike fund.

Robin said she has a friend in Peoria that runs in an annual charity event. Robin said she and her husband donate to the hospital as often as they can.

“It’s a charity that’s close to my heart,” she said. “When we decided we needed to donate some money, we said (Dennis) could choose where. I think he wanted to donate to kids and so we kind of talked about different charities that had to do with kids and that’s the one he decided on.”

Robin said the lemonade stand was entirely her son's idea.

She said she and her husband help mix the lemonade each day since the stand opened on Aug. 1 and get it down to the roadside stand, but that’s all they do except supervise.