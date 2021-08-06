Eight-year-old's sweet idea makes lemonade stand a popular rally stop

Wyatt Dennis waves at cars and motorcycles as they drive past his stand on Interstate-90 just outside of Tilford.
The 8-year-old’s bright yellow “Free Lemonade” and his friendly waves makes him hard to miss.
Horns go off and bikers attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and others wave as they drive past. Others stop for a cool glass of lemonade, hang out for a bit and then decide to make a donation that will be divided among the boy's college fund, St. Jude Children’s hospital and the eventual purchase of a dirt bike.
“I want to start with a dirt bike so I can ride it in that pasture over there, but I don’t want to start with a Harley at first,” he said Thursday.
Dennis started his donation-based lemonade stand in 2020 after his family moved into their home off of Sturgis Road and south of Sturgis.
Before his family bought the house, he and his mom sat on the deck and watched bikers cruise past. It sparked an idea that has exceeded expectations.
“I was like I want to do a lemonade stand next year when we own this house,” he said. “So, I said the goal was to get a Lego. By the first day, we made so much money we could probably get my Lego that day.”
He also donated about $100 in 2020 to St. Jude’s.
“I wanted to help out the kids and the parents for everything they need,” he said.
Dennis’s mother, Robin, said he has since donated another $100 to the organization.
Dennis said 50% of the donations go toward college, 30% to St. Jude’s and 20% to the dirt bike fund.
Robin said she has a friend in Peoria that runs in an annual charity event. Robin said she and her husband donate to the hospital as often as they can.
“It’s a charity that’s close to my heart,” she said. “When we decided we needed to donate some money, we said (Dennis) could choose where. I think he wanted to donate to kids and so we kind of talked about different charities that had to do with kids and that’s the one he decided on.”
Robin said the lemonade stand was entirely her son's idea.
She said she and her husband help mix the lemonade each day since the stand opened on Aug. 1 and get it down to the roadside stand, but that’s all they do except supervise.
“(We try to teach him) when you reach the point where you have enough to take care of yourself, it’s important to give back,” she said. “The fact that he understands that and embraces that, it makes me proud. It blows my mind a little bit. I’m not sure I understood that as an 8-year-old. It inspires me, too.”