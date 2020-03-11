Election required to fill Modrick's City Council seat

Voters in Rapid City's Ward 1 will have to head to the ballot box to replace former Alderwoman Lisa Modrick after she was expelled Tuesday from the City Council. However, Mayor Steve Allender said the election date it yet to be determined.
"Rapid City does not appoint vacancies. Because of city ordinance, they must be filled by election," Allender said.
The mayor said the city explored if Modrick's position could be placed on the June 2 ballot.
"That cannot happen because of the deadline for filing petitions and for early voting and all the legal requirements," Allender said. "It'll have to be a special election or put off until November, and I don't know the legality of putting off until November. So, we will certainly getting to the drawing board to find out what the option is."
Modrick was removed from office on a code of conduct violation stemming from a Dec. 10, 2019, meeting with Airport Board President Darren Haar. Modrick claimed Haar threatened her and reported the threat to Allender and Police Chief Karl Jegeris.
However, the majority of City Council members felt as though an audio recording of the Dec. 10 meeting told a different story. In an 8-2 vote, only Modrick and Ward 2 City Councilor Bill Evans voted against Modrick's removal.
Allender said the situation was a dark time in Rapid City history.
"Well, this whole entire thing was going to be a black eye on Rapid City and will be for some time," he said. "The public gets to determine how long we're going to carry this baggage. The outcome, the vote from the council is completely within the council's authority and it doesn't make the black eye any worse or any better. It's just a lose-lose scenario."
Modrick told members of the media on Tuesday that she was telling the truth when she accused Haar of threatening her. Modrick said she was disappointed in the City Council's vote to remove her.
"It's a difficult decision. This expel was due to telling the truth, and it's pretty tough to take when you go through a process and you go to the CEO of your city (Allender) in trust and tell him something that you need to share, and then have it go to the press. That's where the action came from," Modrick said. "I served this city well. I'm proud of the work I have done. I will continue to serve the city."
The majority of the City Council disagreed with Modrick about her actions, though she was commended for her time in office and the work she did for Rapid City.
City Council members Laura Armstrong, Darla Drew, Chad Lewis and John Roberts also said Tuesday at the public hearing that they had lost total trust in Modrick following her actions.
Ward 2 City Council member Ritchie Nordstrom said he thinks of the Council as a family and referred to Modrick as "a sister that I adore, appreciate and love."
"My major concern is the trust. The trust that was mentioned by previous speakers," Nordstrom said Tuesday at the public hearing. "My concern is having that trust remain. It only takes one time or one incident to crush that trust."
Roberts apologized to Haar for Modrick's "false report" and blamed Modrick's employer, Westjet, for the escalation in tensions with Rapid City Regional Airport.
"I want to personally apologize to Mr. Haar because I think you got stonewalled on this," Roberts said. "If there was a consipiracy it was because the person sitting to my left (Modrick). Personally, my feelings from looking at all the evidence, I think that this woman (points to Modrick) was trying to get that man (points to Haar) off the Airport Board for her employer. And that's how I feel... I don't think she deserves to be on the City Council."
Becky Drury, who also serves Ward 1, said Modrick's actions were inexcusable. Drury said it was not an easy decision for the council to make, but it is "for the best of Rapid City."
"Mrs. Modrick's unfounded accusations towards Mr. Haar can't be allowed in her position as a member of the Council," Drury said. "I'm going to respect the Council's vote, and I wish Mrs. Modrick the best. I hope that the vote stops all these actions and we lay it to bed."
Modrick's lone defender on the City Council was Evans. He said the Council should give Modrick the benefit of the doubt because it was 23 days between the Dec. 10 conversation with Haar and the Jan. 6 meeting with Allender and Jegeris.
"I don't know exactly how it modified itself from what took place in the meeting with Mr. Haar and what Lisa's recollection of the meeting was," Evans said. "I do know that people are notoriously bad at remembering things. In my mind, she did a reasonably good time line of most things. I don't know where this business of looking at me and this personal threat came from. It's obviously not there... I also know that body language is not reflected on the tape."
After the City Council removed her from office, Modrick told members of the press that she may consider running for elected office again.
"I'm not going to stop working. We're just going to keep making things better," Modrick said. "Two to three years from now, maybe I'll run for mayor."
