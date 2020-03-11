Election required to fill Modrick's City Council seat

"Well, this whole entire thing was going to be a black eye on Rapid City and will be for some time," he said. "The public gets to determine how long we're going to carry this baggage. The outcome, the vote from the council is completely within the council's authority and it doesn't make the black eye any worse or any better. It's just a lose-lose scenario."

Modrick told members of the media on Tuesday that she was telling the truth when she accused Haar of threatening her. Modrick said she was disappointed in the City Council's vote to remove her.

"It's a difficult decision. This expel was due to telling the truth, and it's pretty tough to take when you go through a process and you go to the CEO of your city (Allender) in trust and tell him something that you need to share, and then have it go to the press. That's where the action came from," Modrick said. "I served this city well. I'm proud of the work I have done. I will continue to serve the city."

The majority of the City Council disagreed with Modrick about her actions, though she was commended for her time in office and the work she did for Rapid City.

City Council members Laura Armstrong, Darla Drew, Chad Lewis and John Roberts also said Tuesday at the public hearing that they had lost total trust in Modrick following her actions.