Election skeptics question Pennington County processes

A special meeting that packed the county commission chambers to discuss Pennington County elections Wednesday evening ended in a call to the Sheriff's Office.

Matthew Monfore, an evangelist and Baptist preacher who has appeared before the commission multiple times regarding Pennington County elections and is associated with the South Dakota Canvassing Group, called for the special meeting at the Oct. 4 commission meeting, and gave an hour-long presentation Wednesday, with multiple speakers joining in-person and via Zoom.

Presenters took aim at the Secretary of State’s office, tabulator vulnerabilities and absentee voting, declaring a lack of trust in a system they called "broken" and "beyond repair." Monfore assembled a lineup of national and state-level election skeptics, calling on Dr. Douglas Frank, Rick Weible, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Shawn Smith, Jeff O’Donnell and South Dakota Canvassing Group member Jessica Pollema.

Throughout their allotted hour, a significant portion was spent dissecting the security of ES&S tabulator machines. The presentation did not claim hacking had occurred in Pennington County, but rather focused on how it could, claiming there could be modems connected to the internet inside Pennington County machines.

However, several commissioners said the claim of modems inside the machine is false. Commissioners said they examined the Pennington County machines with IT professionals and found no such modems.

Smith, who lives in Colorado, cited his background in operational and developmental testing for the Department of Defense. He said after reading through tabulator test plans and manuals, he was “certain that we’re unprotected.”

The Washington Post identified Smith as ally of election deniers Mike Lindell and retired Army Col. Phil Waldron, who worked with former President Donald Trump's legal team to raise doubts over voting machines in 2020.

Smith called system certification “an absolute farce,” saying vulnerabilities and insecurities have been covered up.

“Universally they are running these on computers that are sourced from entirely, or assembled from components made overseas — for the most part, in the People’s Republic of China," Smith said. "They are not our friends. I do not trust the hardware. I do not trust the software.”

He said the only way to know whether paper ballots have been accurately tallied is to hand count them.

Monfore referenced South Dakota codified law 12-17B-3, stating that the governing body can “abandon any automatic tabulating or electronic ballot marking system approved for use by the State Board of Elections.”

He also drilled into ES&S machine certification, citing documents saying machines with modems should not have been certified, but had been — another contributor, he said, to not trusting the vendors — even though the machines in Pennington County do not have modems.

Frank, a physicist who had his phone seized by the FBI in September in association with Lindell, called logic and accuracy tests performed on the ES&S tabulator machines a “dog and pony show,” claiming they “don’t really do what you think they’re doing.”

Weible, who is from Minnesota and runs the website midwestswampwatch.com, has made several false claims about the 2020 election. At Wednesday's meeting, Weible claimed election officials and administrators know too little about tabulators to be running them in the first place, and spoke to the public’s lack of access to test and cast vote records.

Commissioner Travis Lasseter said that cast vote records cannot be released except by order of a judge.

In addition to tabulators, the presentation also took aim at the absentee voting process, painting a picture of unreliability due to lax residency requirements for voter registration. Voter registration addresses were shown at post office boxes and campgrounds, something that has questionable legality in the state of South Dakota.

South Dakota voter registration forms state “I actually live at and have no present intention of leaving the above address” in the signature box, but auditors are not tasked with policing its accuracy. South Dakota voter registration forms also allow voters to register at a P.O. box.

On absentee ballot application forms, only city and school elections require voters to attest to having lived in the jurisdiction for at least 30 days in the last year, with verification methods tricky at best.

Frank said he felt there was too much focus on machines, and the effort should be placed on “the chain of custody under ballots coming in — that, to me, is the major issue.”

At the conclusion of Monfore’s presentation, Lasseter presented a draft letter proposing changes to South Dakota election laws.

The drafted letter addressed to Gov. Kristi Noem, state senators and representatives, the Secretary of State and the State Board of Elections, included establishing post-election audit criteria and strengthening South Dakota law to read “shall” instead of “may” in regards to not allowing internet connection on tabulating equipment. He also suggested adding “nor shall it have hardware installed to allow connection to the internet.”

The letter also recommended strengthening residency requirements, to establish residency for 30 days prior to voter registration and review monitoring of voter rolls to determine ineligible voters and establish “harsh penalties” when laws are broken.

A heated crowd peppered discussion with murmurs of agreement, applause and occasional disruptions, including an interruption from a Zoom participant who eventually had to be removed from the meeting.

“I am listening to both sides,” said Commissioner Deb Hadcock. She said she understood lack of trust in computers, but also did not trust hand counting, saying it can be just as untrustworthy as machines.

“You’re gonna have to trust somebody in order to do your elections,” she said.

Lasseter said he was not ready to go to 100% hand counting, and that the county should evaluate their current process before "we ditch it and go to something else."

Speculation is different from fact, Hadcock said, and “we’re not trying to make the system less — we’re trying to make it more.”

The commissioners agreed to place Lasseter’s letter on an upcoming meeting agenda for approval before moving to adjourn.

Monfore demanded the commission take public comment before adjourning, accusing them of breaking the law. When the commission proceeded with adjournment, Monfore called the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, claiming the commission violated the law by not allowing public comment at the special meeting.

Monfore was informed that the law did not apply to Wednesday’s meeting because it was a special meeting and not a regularly scheduled meeting, as laid out in South Dakota Codified Law.