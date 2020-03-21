Election to decide fate of rural ambulance service set for Monday in Sturgis

Schieffer said county election employees would perform frequent cleaning and sanitizing inside the building.

The election will decide the fate of a proposed ambulance district to provide for the gathering of funding, through fees paid by those living in areas outside of Sturgis.

The proposed new district would cover areas currently served by the Sturgis Ambulance Service, but not including the city of Sturgis and the town of Buffalo Chip.

Lamphere said the proposed new district would be bordered by the Lawrence County line on the west, the Butte County line to the north, a line from Sturgis to Tilford on the south and the eastern border where Alkali Road crosses the Belle Fourche River on the east.

Lamphere said residents of about 1,800 households within the proposed district are eligible to cast ballots in the election.

Those who own land but do not live within the district or live within the district and are registered to vote elsewhere are not eligible to vote.

In April 2019, the City Council decided that ambulance service boundaries should be redrawn, leaving out areas just outside of city limits, including many campgrounds that host thousands of bikers during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.