Election to decide fate of rural ambulance service set for Monday in Sturgis

STURGIS | A previously scheduled election to decide the fate of a proposed ambulance district will go ahead on Monday in Sturgis.
Absentee voting for the election ended Friday, with Monday’s election proceeding in spite of concerns over the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, which was declared a worldwide pandemic earlier this month.
More than 200 absentee ballots have already been cast for the election as of earlier this week, according to Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer.
“People are involved and a lot of them have already gotten in and voted,” said Ross Lamphere of the Rural Sturgis Ambulance Group, which raised funds to help pay for ambulance service and also gathered petition signatures to place the question on the ballot for Monday’s special election.
The election was originally set for the Sturgis Community Center, which was closed to public access earlier last week because of the coronavirus.
Schieffer announced Tuesday the election was to be moved to the auditor’s office, Suite 126 in the Erskine Administration Building, 1300 Sherman St., in Sturgis.
Balloting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with voters limited to 4-5 at a time in the voting booths to allow for social distancing to prevent spread of the virus.
Schieffer said county election employees would perform frequent cleaning and sanitizing inside the building.
The election will decide the fate of a proposed ambulance district to provide for the gathering of funding, through fees paid by those living in areas outside of Sturgis.
The proposed new district would cover areas currently served by the Sturgis Ambulance Service, but not including the city of Sturgis and the town of Buffalo Chip.
Lamphere said the proposed new district would be bordered by the Lawrence County line on the west, the Butte County line to the north, a line from Sturgis to Tilford on the south and the eastern border where Alkali Road crosses the Belle Fourche River on the east.
Lamphere said residents of about 1,800 households within the proposed district are eligible to cast ballots in the election.
Those who own land but do not live within the district or live within the district and are registered to vote elsewhere are not eligible to vote.
In April 2019, the City Council decided that ambulance service boundaries should be redrawn, leaving out areas just outside of city limits, including many campgrounds that host thousands of bikers during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
City officials said a shortfall in ambulance service had existed for years in spite of the city budgeting up to $100,000 for it.
The decision to redraw ambulance service boundaries came after a pair of proposed fire and ambulance districts outside of Sturgis were voted down by narrow margins in a December 2018 election. With less than 400 voters participating in each district, the tally was 168-178 in one district, with 171-199 in another.
Two groups supporting ambulance service raised $30,000 to help cover last year’s additional cost of ambulance services for areas outside the city of Sturgis.
If the vote is successful, another election will be needed to establish a board of trustees, which will set special assessment fees for each household to fund ambulance service for the district.
If the election is unsuccessful, the area could lose ambulance service, Lamphere said.
But he is hopeful of a positive vote, he said.
“We’re anxious for the vote to see what happens, and in anticipation of a positive outcome, we’re looking down the road to see what our next steps may be,” Lamphere said.