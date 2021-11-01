 Skip to main content
Electric vehicle charging stations installed in Wall

Electrify America's first South Dakota charging stations will be available for use in early 2022.

Robert Barrosa, senior director of sales, business development and marketing for the company, said in an email to the Journal that they expect the four electric vehicle charging stations to be open in the first quarter of the new year.

Electrify America is based in Reston, Virginia, and aims to promote zero-emission vehicle adoption using a charging network. The company has more than 670 charging stations in the United States and hopes to add another 1,700 by 2025.

The first four South Dakota stations are at the Conoco gas station in Wall on South Boulevard. There are two 150 wK and two 350 kW stations. The company plans to add more stations throughout the state, but Barrosa said he can't share the exact locations at this time.

"While we cannot share exact locations and number of planned stations at this time, Electrify America is very excited to build on this momentum with additional charging stations in South Dakota over the next year and a half," he said.

Barrosa said the company chooses where to place chargers through consideration of where electric vehicle drivers already are or will be traveling through. He said they also look for sites near highways and in metro areas that offer amenities and entertainment for drivers while they charge their vehicles.

The closest chargers from the company to Rapid City are located in Minneapolis and Ogallala, Nebraska. The company will also add four stations in Gillette, Wyoming.

"These new locations deliver on Electrify America's commitment to increase Zero-Emission Vehicle adoption through building a rapidly expanding charging network to the U.S. that's accessible and easy for customers to use," Barrosa said. 

A membership with the company is not required to use the charging stations, although memberships are available. Otherwise, drivers can fuel up by using a credit or debit card.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

