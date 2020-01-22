Elementary school teacher says large classes hurting her students

With 11 of 15 elementary schools in Rapid City at or above capacity, larger classes are causing some classrooms to be overcrowded.
Lynn Arnold, a fourth grade teacher at Rapid Valley Elementary School, told the school board Tuesday night that while she loves every child in her class, 33 of them is too many. Rapid Valley Elementary is at 105% of its functional capacity this year.
"We have 33 children in a classroom designed for 25," Arnold said.
RCAS Public information Manager Katy Urban said this year's fourth and fifth grade classes are unusually large.
"If we would have had the space — as in an extra classroom — we would have added a classroom, but that’s not the case," Urban said. "There isn’t even an extra closet at that school."
Arnold asked the board why they discontinued a practice that used to work to keep class sizes down.
"Class size matters," Arnold said. "In the past, we never had more than 30 students in a class. The overflow students were bused to other schools. I am confused as to why the district decided to no longer bus the overflow students."
Urban said managing this situation is a balancing act for the board.
"We have tried to maintain stability for kids who would otherwise be getting on a bus, riding 30-40 minutes each way and be removed from peers in their neighborhood," Urban said. "Forced transferring causes trauma for some kids and families and uproots their stability."
Arnold said the problem lies in the expectations placed on the teachers.
"Differentiation is an expectation for us. We are expected to differentiate for the variety of learners in our class," Arnold said. "In reading alone, we are expected to meet with every child every day. It doesn't happen. It isn't a realistic expectation with so many children in a classroom."
She said some students are feeling the effects of being in a large group setting.
"Noise canceling headphones are now a requirement," Arnold said. "Students are complaining of headaches. This isn't because they are loud. It is because there are simply too many of them."
She said they also have trouble finding substitute teachers when the classes are overcrowded.
She asked the board to consider busing overflow students again.
"When I hear that other classrooms only have 20, the hair on the back of my neck stands up," Arnold said. "Please do what is best for our students and bus the overflow children to classes where there is more room for them."
The board thanked Arnold for her input, but didn't take any action Tuesday night.
Urban said the board might consider a change in the policy at a later date, but with the current schools, there aren't a lot of options.
"Eleven of our 15 schools are at or above capacity — so there really is not a lot of room anywhere," she said.