Elementary school teacher says large classes hurting her students

Arnold said the problem lies in the expectations placed on the teachers.

"Differentiation is an expectation for us. We are expected to differentiate for the variety of learners in our class," Arnold said. "In reading alone, we are expected to meet with every child every day. It doesn't happen. It isn't a realistic expectation with so many children in a classroom."

She said some students are feeling the effects of being in a large group setting.

"Noise canceling headphones are now a requirement," Arnold said. "Students are complaining of headaches. This isn't because they are loud. It is because there are simply too many of them."

She said they also have trouble finding substitute teachers when the classes are overcrowded.

She asked the board to consider busing overflow students again.

"When I hear that other classrooms only have 20, the hair on the back of my neck stands up," Arnold said. "Please do what is best for our students and bus the overflow children to classes where there is more room for them."

The board thanked Arnold for her input, but didn't take any action Tuesday night.