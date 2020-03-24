Elevate CEO urges local businesses to avoid layoffs, seek loans from SBA

Elevate Rapid City’s President/CEO Tom Johnson said Tuesday that business owners need to proceed with caution before laying off their entire workforce and be aware of programs available for financial assistance during the crisis.
“We’re seeing job losses immediately. We think we are going to see 500 to 1,500 jobs immediately gone in the economy in the next week,” Johnson said. “That spillover effect is huge. I think in the next two to three months, we could see 3,000 to 4,000 jobs gone if business owners don’t take advantage of these assistance programs.”
The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster assistance loans up to $2 million for small businesses affected by crisis that do not have access to credit, Johnson said. These loans can be used for working capital, to pay off debt, maintain payroll, and pay any other bills that businesses are unable to pay.
Johnson said if small business owners don’t act, there could be a loss of $10 to $17 million in payroll that would have a devastating spillover effect on Rapid City’s economy.
“That just doesn’t impact hospitality and restaurants, which is what is being impacted immediately. That spills over into things like transportation, health care and even jobs you wouldn’t even associate — like management jobs,” Johnson said. “If employees and restaurants don’t have paychecks, then they’re not going to be spending money in other areas of the community. The contagion is going to expand into a larger part of our community.
“I can’t tell you how concerned we are right now about the situation. It’s very, very grim at the moment.”
Johnson said business owners should try not to panic and to hold off on mass layoffs as long as possible. Elevate Rapid City has provided information and several resources on the organization’s website, elevaterapidcity.com
“We’ve seen that the federal government has come out with a stimulus package, which includes SBA recovery or disaster loans for the coronavirus,” Johnson said. “If you look at the terms of those loans, they can be out to 30 years and are at a very low percent. They can be very flexible about how they are repaid.”
However, Johnson cautions that the loans will reduce if a small business owner reduces the workforce.
“If you lay your staff off today, it’s going to be more challenging to get one of those loans,” Johnson said. “If you can hold the line right now, you can get one of those SBA loans, and we are hearing that those loans may eventually be forgiven. If you can hold the line now, keep your staff, go to SBA.gov, it takes you right to the page where you can start filling out that disaster loan form.”
For employees who have already lost their job, Johnson said it is important to go ahead and apply for unemployment insurance through the state.
“We will all make it through this together, but it is so important to stay together as a community,” Johnson said. “These are our friends and neighbors who are being impacted now. If small business owners remember not to panic, to do the right thing for their business and for their employees, apply for these benefits, we will get through this.”
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
