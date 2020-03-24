Elevate CEO urges local businesses to avoid layoffs, seek loans from SBA

“I can’t tell you how concerned we are right now about the situation. It’s very, very grim at the moment.”

Johnson said business owners should try not to panic and to hold off on mass layoffs as long as possible. Elevate Rapid City has provided information and several resources on the organization’s website, elevaterapidcity.com

“We’ve seen that the federal government has come out with a stimulus package, which includes SBA recovery or disaster loans for the coronavirus,” Johnson said. “If you look at the terms of those loans, they can be out to 30 years and are at a very low percent. They can be very flexible about how they are repaid.”

However, Johnson cautions that the loans will reduce if a small business owner reduces the workforce.

“If you lay your staff off today, it’s going to be more challenging to get one of those loans,” Johnson said. “If you can hold the line right now, you can get one of those SBA loans, and we are hearing that those loans may eventually be forgiven. If you can hold the line now, keep your staff, go to SBA.gov, it takes you right to the page where you can start filling out that disaster loan form.”