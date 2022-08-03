Elevate Rapid City announces new goals, child care program

After its first five years and into its next five, Elevate Rapid City hopes to bring the region's success to those who have not yet been able to benefit from it.

Elevate Rapid City President/CEO Tom Johnson presented the organization's goals for 2023-2027 at the Rapid City Council and Pennington County Commission meetings Monday and Tuesday.

He said between 2018 and 2022, Elevate Rapid City met and exceeded each of its goals including creating 4,305 jobs, increasing incomes by 26.3%, increasing annual consumer spending by $1.68 billion and reaching $393 million in annual capital investment. The goals were 4,000 jobs, a 15% increase in incomes, $125 million increase in consumer spending, and reaching $300 million in annual capital investment.

Johnson said the challenge continues to be making sure those who have not participated in the region's success and prosperity are able to do so.

The organization's next goals include creating 5,000 jobs, increasing the average weekly wage by 15%, making the labor force participation rate greater than the national average, increasing the gross sales per year by $250 million, and reaching $400 million in capital investment annually.

Johnson said the labor force participation rate is a new goal. He said right now the region has a participation rate a little lower than the national average and attributes it partially to having more retirees in the Black Hills community not going back to the work post-pandemic.

"What we've got to do in the next five years is target that population," he said.

Johnson said between 12-20% of the area's population is Native American. He said he expects, even with a margin of error, between 8-15% of the high-demand occupations to be held by Native Americans, but they are not. As an example, he said Native Americans make up 2% of registered nurses in the area and it should be higher.

He said they're spending a significant amount of dollars from the city to Elevate and what they are raising to "move that needle."

Johnson said businesses should recruit workers in the area, particularly for entry level jobs and a living wage.

"I'm telling you those workers are here right now," he said. "They're in our Native American brothers and sisters and our relatives, and we've got to find a way to help them get into the workforce and getting a living wage."

Johnson said Elevate does not create jobs directly, they try to create a climate in which jobs happen. He said they are partners with the city and everyone in the room to make that happen.

He said part of the organization's focus is to increase Native American wages by 15% as well and decrease area poverty by 5%. He said one of his board members said they will never decrease the poverty rate by 5%. Johnson said he replied that the board member may be right, but it is still the goal they should try for.

"Even if we get to 2, 3 or 3.5%, we want to try for the moon so we can clear the fence," Johnson said.

He said outcomes could also include 10,000 new residents, 1,000 high-demand jobs filled, 180 resource partner meetings, 1,000 workforce contacts, and 100 cultural awareness opportunities for businesses.

Johnson also said Elevate Rapid City just received board approval to launch child care funding programs. The pilot programs will likely release applications for businesses next week and will include a program for loans and grants for larger child care facilities and a program for small in-house grants that would be used for capital expenditures.

He said in a phone call Tuesday that it is hard for child care workers to get good hourly wages and for families to find child care, and this could help with the challenging and complex issue.

He said the pilot program would last for about six months, but the organization plans to make changes as needed.

Johnson said funding for the programs will come out of Elevate's Rapid Loan Fund.