Elevate Rapid City expects a growing economy in 2021

Elevate Rapid City’s mission was reaffirmed in 2020 as its staff continued to learn that a community really does rise and fall together.

“We can’t have a healthy Black Hills Region, a Rapid City region, without everybody participating in this prosperity,” President and CEO Tom Johnson said. “We are our brother’s keeper, and we can’t just focus on one part of this spectrum of community and economic development without affecting another part.”

Johnson said two economies emerged during the pandemic, one that reflects the struggling hospitality industry and one that shows the growth and prosperity in demand for housing and manufacturing.

“If 2020 taught us anything, we’ve got to continue to approach this from a place of joint effort and not of single-mindedness,” he said. “The Lakota said it in a different way: we’re all one. We all are one, we’re all together in this and 2021 will reflect that just as much as 2020.”