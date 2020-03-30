Elevate Rapid City launches Emergency Bridge Loan Program

The Elevate Rapid City Emergency Bridge Loan Program now has up to $750,000 of capital available to Rapid City area businesses to help them bridge the gap until the SBA comes in with its Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) for small businesses.

Businesses affected by the COVID-19 virus are eligible for up to $15,000, interest-free for 90 days. These funds are non-collateralized and can be used for payroll and other working capital needs.

Additionally, Elevate is streamlining the process. There is a one-page application with an expected turnaround on completed applications to be 72 hours or less.

"We know there is risk in making these types of loans, but we believe the benefit to the community during this crisis is significantly higher. And we are going to keep trying to elevate Rapid City through this crisis and beyond," a press release from Elevate says.

For an application, click here.

The economic development organization also wants those who lost their job related to this crisis to know they are immediately eligible for unemployment/reemployment insurance through the state of South Dakota.