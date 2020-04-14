Elevate Rapid City releases legislative scorecard on business bills

Elevate Rapid City recently identified nine bills the South Dakota Legislature considered in the most recent session that had an impact on the business community.
When votes were tallied, five local legislators were named Business Champions for a perfect voting record and two were named Business Advocates, voting against the position of Elevate on just one of the nine bills.
Eight legislators had scores of 63 percent or lower.
Senators Jessica Castleberry, Helene Duhamel and Jeff Partridge and Representatives Jess Olson and Michael Diedrich received perfect scores from the economic development organization. Representatives David Johnson and Scyler Borglum had scores of 88 and 86 percent.
Representatives Tim Goodwin and Chris Johnson each received a score of 63 percent.
Rep. Tina Mulally received a zero on the scorecard and Rep. Tony Randolph came in at 13 percent. Representatives Julie Frye-Mueller and Taffy Howard were in the twenties, Sen. Phil Jensen scored 38 percent and Sen. Lance Russell 44 percent.
The nine bills used for the scorecard are:
SB 70 - Authorizing the use of Spanish in obtaining certain driver licenses and permits. The seven top-ranked legislators and Rep. Chris Johnson voted in favor of this bill while the others voted against it.
SB 72 - To establish the Dakota’s Promise scholarship fund. This bill was killed in the Senate Education Committee.
SB 157 - Revise certain provisions regarding the county zoning and appeals process. Goodwin voted with the higher-ranked legislators on this measure while all others voted against.
SJR 501 - Allows the voters the opportunity to approve wagering on sporting events and revise provisions regarding municipal proceeds of gaming revenues. Randolph and Mulally were the only local legislators to vote against SJR 501. Olson and Borglum didn't record a vote on this measure.
HB 1057 (Elevate Opposed) - Transgender surgery and hormone blocker prohibition. Only Diedrich and Olson supported Elevate's position on this measure in the House. Duhamel was part of the Senate committee that killed the bill that was sent over after it passed in the House. Senators Partridge and Castleberry didn't have a chance to vote on this bill since it didn't make it to the Senate floor.
HB 1083 - Renames post-secondary technical institutes as technical colleges. The seven legislators recognized by Elevate for supporting businesses voted in favor while the other eight voted no.
HB 1100 - To make an appropriation for a new bio-processing facility as a joint partnership between SDSMT and SDSU. Howard, Frye-Muller and Randolph voted against HCR 6017 and Mulally didn't vote.
HB 1179 - To allow for series limited liability corporations (LLCs). Mulally didn't vote on this issue. All of the other local legislators voted in favor.
HCR 6017 - To encourage the creation of a summer study to address infrastructure and community needs related to the new B-21 Mission at EAFB. Howard, Frye-Muller and Randolph voted against HCR 6017 and Mulally didn't vote.
