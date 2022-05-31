Elevate Rapid City report shows good economic indicators

Elevate Rapid City, the economic development organization of the Black Hills, is optimistic concerning the city's economic position despite inflation and interest rates.

Elevate's May Economic Indicators report showed a decrease in unemployment from 2.8% in April to 2.5% in May. The labor force participation rate declined slightly as well, from 61.9% in April to 61.6% in May.

“The unemployment rate is almost at historic lows in Rapid City as we've discussed before, which is a good thing. That means a lot of folks are working, but also the true nature of some of our labor forces, this labor force participation rate is 62%. That's still lower than where we want it to be,” said Tom Johnson, Elevate Rapid City president/CEO.

Johnson said Elevate is reaching out to three specific populations in an effort to increase the labor participation rate.

“So the three groups that we really have an opportunity with are our more mature senior workforce, the Native American workforce, and then the veteran workforce, those are all places that we have an opportunity, and possibly ways to move that percentage up,” Johnson said.

Employment numbers in leisure and hospitality, education and health services, and the primary sector were unchanged from April to May.

Weekly wages in May in Rapid City were $891, down from $909 in April. April’s inflation rate was at 8.3%. Johnson said inflation is like a “hidden tax on the individual” that offsets wage increases.

“You might have gotten a wage increase of like 3% or 4%, so you think you're making more money and you're doing better, but because the cost of goods are going up at a higher rate than three or 4%, you're actually losing purchasing power,” he said.

Despite inflation, the number of passengers at the Rapid City airport increased in May from April’s 37,650 to 41,031, not including Memorial Day weekend. New housing permits saw a small decrease from 81 to 79. Building permits increased from 248 to 266 from April to May.

The median housing cost in Rapid City decreased from $439,405 to $426,689, although Johnson said the price of housing changes depending on which part of the city the home is in. 57701 zip code homes are at a median list price of $280,000. For 57702, it’s $595,000. For 57703, it’s $359,000. Active real estate listings increased from April to May from 70 to 99.

“Depending on where you’re buying in Rapid City, the price is going to fluctuate,” Johnson said.

Even though interest rates are rising, Johnson said that Elevate does not expect Rapid City’s housing market to crash even if the economy crashes nationally because of expected growth at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Although it may slow down and cause prices to decrease some in the fall and winter if interest rates continue to rise, making buying homes more difficult, he said.

“While the price of housing in Rapid City has increased over the last year and a half, it's increased faster in other markets, so our increase hasn't been as quick as other markets, like Denver,” Johnson said.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

