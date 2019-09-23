Elevate Rapid City introduced its first permanent president and CEO last week. Tom Johnson made his first appearance Thursday in the role at the Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting.
He officially begins his new duties on Oct. 7.
Johnson is coming from Colorado State University, where he currently serves as the Director of Community Engagement and Economic Development. He is originally from Wyoming and worked for 14 years as the Southeast Regional Director for the Wyoming Business Council.
Johnson played baseball in college and he is also a poet with well over 200 published poems — he has even published a book of his own poems. He also enjoys playing the drums.
"I was the kid who would play baseball but also read Dylan Thomas in the dugout," Johnson said.
He attributes his diverse set of skills and interests to a natural curiosity he has always had.
"I would want to talk about black holes while thinking about who would win the NBA finals this year. I've always had a lot of interests and being curious has always helped me learn. Curiosity lends itself to an approach that has a lot of facets to it," he said.
Johnson promises to bring a passion and a work ethic to this role that is unmatched. He said he is excited to get to know the staff and community leaders and determine what needs to be done and where he should apply his energy and focus the work of Elevate.
You have free articles remaining.
He said he believes that diversity and inclusivity will be the keys to success for both the organization and the community.
"This is going to be a group for everyone," Johnson said. "It won't just be for people with a lot of money. No small businesses will be excluded."
He said including everyone and welcoming diversity will be a strength for Rapid City as well.
Johnson said he was honored and humbled to be chosen as the first permanent leader of Elevate. He said his father gave him some good advice as he drove toward Rapid City this week.
"My dad is a blue-collar guy," he said. "I could tell he thought I might be thinking I am a big deal for being selected for this job so he gave me some advice. He said, 'Tom, just remember, there are two kinds of people in this world; those who are humble and those who soon will be.'"
Johnson said in his 20 years working in economic development, he has learned to stay humble.
"I can't control the economy or interest rates," he said. "I recognize that today's problems are too complex and too big to attack them on your own. You can't do it alone. That's why I want to work with this staff and the other leaders in the community. Networking together we can solve far more problems than one person ever could."