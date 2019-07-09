A public-private partnership is taking another run at redeveloping the proposed site of the failed Presidents Plaza project.
Elevate Rapid City on Monday issued a request for proposal from developers interested in turning the city-owned property, which is being used as a parking lot, into a mixed-use structure. Whether that structure will be as grand as the previously planned $40 million plaza will depend on the developer, according to Elevate board chairman David Lust.
"It could be larger, it could be smaller. I think the idea is to get the best proposal that fits what's going on in Rapid City," he said Monday.
Elevate envisions the outside of the structure as being "articulated individually" with its "details and scale of openings" changing along the length of the building, according to a copy of the request. The economic development group seeks to avoid the construction of a building or complex with a "monolithic, continuous" facade.
Desired uses for the 1.29-acre site — located in the 500 block of St. Joseph Street and bounded by 5th and 6th streets — include a mixture of retail and commercial spaces, the request says. The parcel is zoned as part of Rapid City's central business district, according to Pennington County records and contains approximately 140 parking spaces.
Lust said it was Elevate that paid to have the request for proposal put together. The group will be the primary point of contact for developers who respond to the request, although the Rapid City Council will have final say on any proposed projects.
A copy of the request states that a project situated on the site may be eligible for tax increment financing or discretionary tax abatement.
Lust and Mayor Steve Allender plan to comment on the matter further at a press conference scheduled for Thursday.
The redevelopment of the site is one of the first major projects that Elevate has taken on since announcing its formation last April. A partnership between the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Rapid City Economic Development Partnership and the Ellsworth Development Authority and Economic Development Foundation, the group aims to create 5,000 jobs and attract $300 million in new business investment to Rapid City over the next five years.
Allender had hinted at plans to redevelop the site during his campaign for re-election, mentioning it on his campaign website. It had been the intended location of a 15-story development proposed by local developer Hani Shafai in the late 2000s that included condominiums, office space, a conference center, a restaurant, a hotel and a 500-stall parking garage.
The project lost momentum in the ensuing years and was eventually voted down by the city council in 2016. In 2017, Rapid City paid approximately $360,000 to the limited liability company that Shafai formed with area realtor Patrick Hall of Premier Properties to manage the development for out-of-pocket costs it incurred.