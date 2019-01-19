Elevate Rapid City leaders sense a momentum shift in Rapid City. They hope to not only capitalize on it but augment it.
“[This is] a very significant positive and a very critical time in Rapid City’s development,” said David Lust, who is co-chairman of Elevate with Jim Scull of Scull Construction.
The public’s support of a new, approximately $130 million taxpayer-funded arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Lust said in a Journal interview Friday, was a symbolic moment signifying the community’s willingness to move forward. But there are plenty of other exciting opportunities to come.
The potential for Ellsworth Air Force Base to receive some of the new B-21 bomber planes currently under development, the construction of a new 40,000-square-foot entrepreneurship and innovation incubator — the Ascent Innovation Center — at 108 Main St. beginning this spring, the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment at the Sanford Underground Research Facility and a related new testing facility to be built near the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus, were all cited by Lust as signs that Rapid City’s future is bright.
“All these great opportunities are coming, and I think it’s important that we manage our growth and economic development in a prudent manner and take advantage of those opportunities,” he said.
This week, the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce board of directors agreed to formally merge with Elevate Rapid City, a key step in consolidating all of the area’s economic development groups under one roof. The next big step, Lust said, is finding a president/CEO for Elevate. A nationwide search for candidates has begun, and Elevate has hired executive search firm Waverly Partners to assist the endeavor. Elevate hopes to fill the position in three to six months.
The first five years of the eventual leader’s “significant benefits package” has already been donated to Elevate by an anonymous benefactor, Lust said.
Elevate will also be closely watching the city’s Vision Fund process play out over the next two months. According to a presentation by Lust to the city’s Vision Fund Committee in late December 2018, Elevate has raised $6 million from the local business community. They're asking for an additional $2 million contribution from the city. Lust called that contribution an important part of helping Elevate achieve its overall goal.
“The more resources we have, the more we can leverage these opportunities and be more productive,” he said. “We need the resources to really be bold and assertive.”
With news of the chamber’s merger, Lust also said a likely short-term move was for Elevate and its staff to move into the chamber’s offices. Looking long-term, Lust said, he hoped the staff of the chamber, Elevate and the other economic development groups involved — Rapid City Economic Development Partnership and the Economic Development Foundation — could find a space in or near downtown with foot traffic and visibility so Rapid Citians and visitors could be reminded of the group’s impact to the area.
“We will be highlighting progress and success, hopefully on a frequent basis,” Lust said.