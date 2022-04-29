Elevate Rapid City to host candidate forums

Elevate Rapid City will be hosting events throughout the month of May to help connect the public with candidates leading up to the June 7 primary election.

Voters hoping to learn more about those running for the state Legislature, Rapid City Council, Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education, Pennington County Commission and Pennington County Sheriff can attend any of the free, public events.

A House and Senate Candidate Meet and Greet will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 815 E Mall Drive. The event will feature state House of Representatives and Senate primary candidates from Districts 30, 32, 33, 34 and 35. Candidates will have 1-2 minutes to introduce themselves followed by a come-and-go meet and greet.

Elevate will host a City Council and RCAS Board of Education forum from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 17 at the David Lust Accelerator Building (DLAB), 18 E Main Street. The moderated forum will feature candidates running for City Council and Board of Education, with the opportunity for audience questions. The City Council Forum will be held from 5-6 p.m. and the School Board Forum from 6-7 p.m.

A Pennington County Candidate Forum will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 19 at the Western Dakota Tech Event Center, 800 Mickelson Drive. Candidates running for Pennington County Commission and Pennington County Sheriff will participate in the moderated forum, with an opportunity for audience questions. The Pennington County Commission Forum will be held from 5-5:45 p.m. and the Pennington County Sheriff Forum from 5:45-6:30 p.m.

Although registration for the free forums is not mandatory, attendees can RSVP on Elevate's website at elevaterapidcity.com/advocacy/election to ensure space accommodation.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.