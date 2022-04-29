 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Elevate Rapid City to host candidate forums

  • 0
candidateforums

Elevate Rapid City will be hosting candidate forums throughout the month of May leading up to the June 7 primary election.

 Kristina Barker, Rapid City Journal

Elevate Rapid City will be hosting events throughout the month of May to help connect the public with candidates leading up to the June 7 primary election.

Voters hoping to learn more about those running for the state Legislature, Rapid City Council, Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education, Pennington County Commission and Pennington County Sheriff can attend any of the free, public events.

A House and Senate Candidate Meet and Greet will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 815 E Mall Drive. The event will feature state House of Representatives and Senate primary candidates from Districts 30, 32, 33, 34 and 35. Candidates will have 1-2 minutes to introduce themselves followed by a come-and-go meet and greet.

Elevate will host a City Council and RCAS Board of Education forum from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 17 at the David Lust Accelerator Building (DLAB), 18 E Main Street. The moderated forum will feature candidates running for City Council and Board of Education, with the opportunity for audience questions. The City Council Forum will be held from 5-6 p.m. and the School Board Forum from 6-7 p.m.

People are also reading…

A Pennington County Candidate Forum will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 19 at the Western Dakota Tech Event Center, 800 Mickelson Drive. Candidates running for Pennington County Commission and Pennington County Sheriff will participate in the moderated forum, with an opportunity for audience questions. The Pennington County Commission Forum will be held from 5-5:45 p.m. and the Pennington County Sheriff Forum from 5:45-6:30 p.m.

Although registration for the free forums is not mandatory, attendees can RSVP on Elevate's website at elevaterapidcity.com/advocacy/election to ensure space accommodation.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 23

Your Two Cents for April 23

Don't be so naive to think that implementing an income tax in South Dakota would lower sales and property taxes. You'll just have yet another …

Your Two Cents for April 27

Your Two Cents for April 27

Many, many thanks to the two gentlemen outside Lowe’s on Thursday who helped me chase down my wind-blown items. Chivalry and kindness still exist.

Your Two Cents for April 28

Your Two Cents for April 28

The subject matter discussed by the Rapid City Human Relations Commission-Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors makes me uncomfortable. Maybe N…

Watch Now: Related Video

Air attacks hit near UN chief as Antonio Guterres visits Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News