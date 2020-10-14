 Skip to main content
Elevate Rapid City works on Mines campus until Ascent Innovation Center completed
An artist's rendering of the Ascent Innovation Center that will house the offices for Elevate Rapid City at 18 East Main Street.

Elevate Rapid City moved its offices out of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and to the South Dakota Mines campus while the business waits for the completed construction of the Ascent Innovation Center, where their offices will be housed in the future.

Staff are working both remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in offices at the existing Ascent facility attached to Mines at 525 University Loop.

President and CEO Tom Johnson said he expects the new Ascent Innovation Center will be complete by January 2021 at 18 East Main Street. By then, Elevate RC could transfer operations into the office.

"When people think about coming to see us and want to do business and expand their company, we wanted to have a high-profile place to be when they come and see us," Johnson said of the forthcoming Ascent Innovation Center. "The board has been wanting to get into downtown in a more high-profile location for a long time. It allowed us to be more efficient with staff resources."

Elevate Rapid City's board decided to move out of the civic center's offices because the civic center wanted to utilize the space, the group was consolidating organizations and it makes sense for the group to work downtown in a more "high-profile location," Johnson said.

"We thought it would be good for them to have that space coming out of COVID-19 so that they could have a more diversified revenue source," Johnson said of the group's decision to leave the civic center offices, which were used by the chamber of commerce for more than a decade.

The offices at the civic center were antiquated, Johnson said, adding that the cubicles weren't conducive to the staff's departments and communications. Staff are energized to get into the new location, he said.

Considering four organizations make up Elevate Rapid City (Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Ellsworth Development Authority, Rapid City Economic Development Partnership and the Economic Development Foundation), Johnson said it wasn't efficient to have staff in two buildings.

