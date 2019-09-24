The economic development group Elevate Rapid City is sponsoring a telephone survey to gauge support for a possible $250 million bond that would fund a range of public school construction projects.
The results of the survey, which is being conducted by a third-party contractor, are planned to be given to the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education. School district spokesperson Katy Urban said Monday the board could vote next month to put the bond issue back on the ballot.
In June, the school board passed a measure that authorized a state-required referendum on the bond to be held Sept. 17. The board rescinded the measure and postponed the election the following month for want of more public outreach.
Elevate officials said Monday the survey is intended to help the school board determine whether there is sufficient support for the bond issue or if further outreach efforts will be necessary. The group agreed to commission and pay for the survey with support from its board of directors, interim Chief Executive Officer Pat Burchill said Monday.
"We need to hear what the community says. This can't be a bunch of people in a smoke-filled room somewhere making a decision," Elevate Vice Chairman Darren Haar said.
The Davenport, Iowa-based firm Victory Enterprises is conducting the survey, which will poll approximately 500 Rapid City voters throughout the week. The survey consists of approximately 20 to 25 questions, Urban said.
Respondents are being questioned on their awareness of the bond issue and their level of support for the tax increase that it would require among other things. Urban said that the firm is placing calls for the survey from phone numbers that begin with the area code 712.
Burchill and Haar said that the group supports the bond issue, which school officials say is needed to build several new schools and close several others. Administrators have said that many of the district's schools are over capacity and deteriorating in their old age.
Conditions at the schools can have a detrimental effect on student education, officials have said.
Haar said that Elevate would continue to be involved with the bond issue to some extent after the survey's results are released.
"We stand ready to do what we need to do," he said.