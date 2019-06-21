Tickets go on sale today for an upcoming address that activist and child abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart will give in Rapid City.
Since her 2002 kidnapping at the hands of of Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee, the Salt Lake City, Utah-native has gone on to advocate for child safety practices across the United States. She was 14 at the time of her abduction, which lasted for nine months.
In 2011, she began a foundation in her name dedicated to educating children about violence and sex crimes. Smart chronicled her experience in captivity and eventual rescue in a 2013 book.
Smart will speak at an event hosted by the national children's charity Abbott House and held at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel on Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets will be sold at the Rushmore Mall from noon to 3 p.m. They can be purchased online today through the Abbott House website.