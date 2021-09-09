Elk bugle listening programs to be offered at Wind Cave National Park

Rangers at Wind Cave National Park will be leading programs to listen for the bugle of the Rocky Mountain elk beginning Wednesday, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
The hour-long programs will be offered at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday evenings through Oct. 9.
"The elk’s high-pitched whistle heralds the arrival of fall and the elk’s mating season," the release states. "Rangers are giving brief interpretive programs about elk before leading a caravan to a nearby pullout to listen for them."
Participants meet at the Wind Cave Visitor Center front lawn are encouraged to bring a flashlight, a camp chair or blanket to sit on, and to dress warmly.
The Wind Cave Park visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Sunday. Tours will be offered every 30 minutes throughout the day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Sept. 30.
Masks are required in all federal facilities, including all cave tours, regardless of vaccination status.
For more information, call the park at 605-745-4600.