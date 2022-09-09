 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elk bugling programs, cave tours offered in fall at Wind Cave National Park

Three Bull Elk

Rangers at Wind Cave National Park will be offering tours to listen for elk bugling in September and October.

Rangers at Wind Cave National Park will be leading programs through early October listening for the bugle of the Rocky Mountain elk. The elk’s high-pitched whistle heralds the arrival of fall and the elk’s mating season.

Beginning Wednesday, rangers are giving brief interpretive programs about elk before leading a caravan to a nearby pullout to listen for them, a news release from the National Park Service said. The one-hour programs are offered Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evenings through Oct. 8.

The National Park Service said participants will meet at the Wind Cave Visitor Center front lawn at 7 p.m. and are encouraged to bring a flashlight, a camp chair or blanket to sit on, and to dress warmly.

Fall ranger programs also include Natural Entrance and Garden of Eden Tours of Wind Cave throughout the day. Participants are encouraged to bring a light coat or sweater and good walking shoes.

The Natural Entrance Tour lasts approximately 75 minutes and involves 300 stairs. The Garden of Eden Tour lasts one hour and involves 150 stairs. The National Park Service said visitors may be required to wear a face mask in federal facilities, including on cave tours, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, depending on the level of community spread and transmission.

Reservations for cave tours can be made up until three days before the tour at https://www.recreation.gov/

The park visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Tours will be offered every 30 minutes throughout the day between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through September 24.

For a schedule of fall cave tours, or for information about current mask requirements and other COVID-19 precautions, visit the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/wica/planyourvisit/guidedtours.htm

For more information, call the park at 605-745-4600.

