Ellsworth AFB employee tests positive for coronavirus

  Updated
According to the official Facebook page for the installation, Ellsworth AFB has confirmed its first positive test for coronavirus.

The post said that the person who tested positive has been working from home and has not been on base since April 30. Contact tracing has shown no increased risk exposure with the base.

According to the release, the member and their family will remain in isolation in their home until it is confirmed that they test negative and are no longer a risk to others contracting the virus.

