Ellsworth AFB to hold active shooter drill this week
alert top story

Ellsworth logo

An entrance to Ellsworth Air Force Base near Box Elder.

 File photo

Ellsworth Air Force Base announced plans Monday to conduct an active shooter exercise this week.

According to a news release, residents on or near Ellsworth may hear announcements over the “giant voice” system, sirens and see response vehicles during the drill. All assigned personnel, dependents and visitors are required to take appropriate actions.

Motorists may experience delays entering and exiting the installation during the exercise, the news release said.

Officials at Ellsworth are asking people to plan to arrive early for appointments and call in advance to ensure appointments and services are not impacted.

