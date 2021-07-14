Ellsworth Air Force Base conducting exercise today

Ellsworth Air Force Base will be conducting an exercise today to evaluate the base's response to a major fuel spill and mitigate environmental impact.

According to a news release, residents on or near Ellsworth and in surrounding communities may hear announcements over the “giant voice” system, sirens and response vehicles during the exercise. Some of the installation lakes and ponds may be dyed green in order to simulate fuel flow. This dye is non-toxic and will dissipate over time, the news release said.

Motorists will be allowed to enter the Bismarck gate but there will be a detour via Twining Street and George Drive in order to avoid emergency response actions on Ellsworth Street.

The base said visitors and residents should plan to arrive early for appointments and call in advance to ensure appointments and services are not impacted.

