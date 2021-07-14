 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ellsworth Air Force Base conducting exercise today
alert top story

Ellsworth Air Force Base conducting exercise today

{{featured_button_text}}
Ellsworth logo

An entrance to Ellsworth Air Force Base near Box Elder.

 File photo

Ellsworth Air Force Base will be conducting an exercise today to evaluate the base's response to a major fuel spill and mitigate environmental impact.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a news release, residents on or near Ellsworth and in surrounding communities may hear announcements over the “giant voice” system, sirens and response vehicles during the exercise. Some of the installation lakes and ponds may be dyed green in order to simulate fuel flow. This dye is non-toxic and will dissipate over time, the news release said.

Motorists will be allowed to enter the Bismarck gate but there will be a detour via Twining Street and George Drive in order to avoid emergency response actions on Ellsworth Street.

The base said visitors and residents should plan to arrive early for appointments and call in advance to ensure appointments and services are not impacted.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Singapore unveils huge floating solar panel farm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 10
Local

Your Two Cents for July 10

Are those the only complaints the writer has concerning "immigrants" to SD. What about higher food costs, higher water bills, higher trash fee…

Your Two Cents for July 13
Local

Your Two Cents for July 13

AG Jason Ravnsnorg has stooped to a new low when he accuses his victim of committing "suicide by car." That's  a new low, even for his shamele…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News