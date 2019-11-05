{{featured_button_text}}
Technical Sergeant Brandon Anderson, 30, an active-duty airman assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, died on Oct. 29 at Rapid City Regional Hospital, according to a news release from the Air Force.

Anderson was a Munitions Inspection Production Superintendent with the 28th Munitions Squadron.

“It is with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to one of our Raiders this week. The death of Technical Sergeant Anderson is a tragic loss for not only the Air Force, but for the entire Black Hills community,” Col. David Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander, said in the press release. “My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and coworkers who are grieving during this difficult time.”

