Ellsworth Air Force Base labeled 'red' installation by Defense Department due to COVID spike in area

Ellsworth Air Force Base is one of nine U.S. Air Force bases in the world that has been named a "red" installation due to the rise of active COVID-19 cases in the counties that surround the base near Rapid City.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, military installations that are categorized as "red" means that any civilian or service member would have to meet specific requirements or have an approved waiver to either leave Ellsworth for another base or arrive at Ellsworth for duty.

The base designations as either a "green" installation or "red" installation was crafted by former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a May 22 memo. Esper was fired Monday by President Donald Trump.

According to a chart released last week by the Department of Defense, Ellsworth joins Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, Kadena Air Base in Japan, Minneapolis St. Paul Air Reserve Base in Minnesota, Misawa Air Base in Japan, Ramstein Air Base in Germany and Yokata Air Base in Japan as the only Air Force installations worldwide with a condition "red."

