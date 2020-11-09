Ellsworth Air Force Base labeled 'red' installation by Defense Department due to COVID spike in area

Ellsworth Air Force Base is one of nine U.S. Air Force bases in the world that has been named a "red" installation due to the rise of active COVID-19 cases in the counties that surround the base near Rapid City.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, military installations that are categorized as "red" means that any civilian or service member would have to meet specific requirements or have an approved waiver to either leave Ellsworth for another base or arrive at Ellsworth for duty.
The base designations as either a "green" installation or "red" installation was crafted by former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a May 22 memo. Esper was fired Monday by President Donald Trump.
According to a chart released last week by the Department of Defense, Ellsworth joins Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, Kadena Air Base in Japan, Minneapolis St. Paul Air Reserve Base in Minnesota, Misawa Air Base in Japan, Ramstein Air Base in Germany and Yokata Air Base in Japan as the only Air Force installations worldwide with a condition "red."
Ellsworth was listed as a "red' installation from Aug. 31 until Oct. 1, Department of Defense records show. It was again added to the list of prohibited "red" bases on Oct. 26 as coronavirus cases continued to spike and West River hospitals began to fill up.
A spokesperson for the Department of Defense declined to comment on how many cases of COVID-19 are at Ellsworth, saying, "Installation cases are not discussed, nor may the DoD discuss installation case numbers."
Ellsworth base personnel and civilians working on base are under Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) "Charlie," meaning there is a substantial risk to personnel with sustained community transmission of COVID-19.
According to Ellsworth's HPCON protocols, off-base gyms and fitness centers are off-limits and base personnel are prohibited from dining at restaurants or going to bars, clubs, casinos, breweries, wineries, concerts, rallies, fairs, festivals or anywhere with a large crowd.
Ellsworth requires all personnel to wear face masks on base and when going into any off-base retail establishment. Private social gatherings are limited to no more than 14 people in areas where six feet of social distancing is available.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
