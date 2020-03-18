Ellsworth Air Force Base taking coronavirus precautions

Command staff at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City said Wednesday they are at a heightened health awareness status in response to the coronavirus, but it is considered a "Limited Disease Threat."

On Monday, the base raised its Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level to "Alpha Plus," the second-lowest of five health risk levels used by the United States Department of Defense.

Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that 49 service members had tested positive for COVID-19 across the nation. None were from Ellsworth Air Force Base.

2nd lt. Joshua Sinclair, Ellsworth's public affairs officer, said HPCON Alpha+ means the base has adopted all protocols of HPCON Alpha, but he also added some additional limitations of the next health risk level, HPCON Bravo.

"We have taken precautions by limiting the size of groups, calling ahead to the clinic if you feel ill and limit our on-base food services to take-out only — just to name a few," Sinclair said. "Taking care of our Airmen and families is our first priority and we are prepared to take more precautions if needed."