Ellsworth Air Force Base updates face mask protocols

Citing an increase in COVID-19 community transmission and updated policies from the Department of Defense, Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City announced new face mask mandates on Monday.
According to a Facebook post Monday morning, all base personnel are again required to wear face masks in indoor facilities as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread in the Black Hills. All service members, federal employees, onsite contractors and visitors to Ellsworth AFB will also be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
The social media post also said that effective Thursday, all active duty service members will be required to wear face masks off-base as well, both indoors and outdoors, when social distancing cannot be maintained.
The social media post said the new protocols are in effect because of the high number of visitors to the Black Hills during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
South Dakota is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections just ahead of the annual rally. According to the state Department of Health, which is now only reporting COVID-19 spread once a week, the state saw the highest number of new infections last week since May.
The state is only doing "sentinel monitoring" of new variants, including the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, warned Sunday that more "pain and suffering" is on the horizon as COVID-19 cases climb again and officials plead with unvaccinated Americans to get their shots.
The 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was deemed by some health experts as a "super-spreader event." The Center for Health Economics and Policy Studies at San Diego State University estimated that 266,796 COVID-19 cases across the country were tied to the annual rally.
However, those statistics were criticized by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. They said the number of infections cited in the report were inaccurate and highly inflated based on the state's own limited research.
South Dakota only attributed 124 state residents who became infected with the coronavirus after the 2020 rally. Noem and Malsam-Rysdon issued statements about the "super-spreader" academic paper. Noem called the report "fiction" and blamed the mainstream media for reporting the research.
"Under the guise of academic research, this report is nothing short of an attack on those who exercised their personal freedom to attend Sturgis,” Noem said. "Predictably, some in the media breathlessly report on this non-peer reviewed model, built on incredibly faulty assumptions that do not reflect the actual facts and data here in South Dakota."
"I would just caution you about putting too much stock into models ... that can't be verified by other factual numbers," Malsam-Rysdon said. "I think that is the case with that particular white paper."