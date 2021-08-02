Ellsworth Air Force Base updates face mask protocols

Citing an increase in COVID-19 community transmission and updated policies from the Department of Defense, Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City announced new face mask mandates on Monday.

According to a Facebook post Monday morning, all base personnel are again required to wear face masks in indoor facilities as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread in the Black Hills. All service members, federal employees, onsite contractors and visitors to Ellsworth AFB will also be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The social media post also said that effective Thursday, all active duty service members will be required to wear face masks off-base as well, both indoors and outdoors, when social distancing cannot be maintained.

The social media post said the new protocols are in effect because of the high number of visitors to the Black Hills during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

South Dakota is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections just ahead of the annual rally. According to the state Department of Health, which is now only reporting COVID-19 spread once a week, the state saw the highest number of new infections last week since May.

