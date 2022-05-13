Ellsworth Air & Space Show: what you need to know

The Ellsworth Air & Space Show is finally here, and with an anticipated record turnout of 60,000, a few do’s, don’ts and helpful tips will help attendees have the best experience possible.

Gates open at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, with acts beginning around 11 a.m. Gates will close both days at 6 p.m., with final acts — the headlining Blue Angels — beginning around 3 p.m. both days.

General attendees should plan on entering the base from Exit 63 off of Interstate 90, traveling east on Highway 14-16 and entering via Commercial Gate Road. There will be directional signage, traffic directors and shuttles from designated parking areas to the flight line entrance control point. Handicapped parking is available and can be accessed by showing traffic directors your handicapped placard.

Black Hills Adventure Tours is providing a "Park & Ride" option, with tickets available for purchase at ellsworthairshow.com. They will be providing a shuttle from the Visitor Center off Exit 61 for a cost of $30 per person, round-trip. The shuttle will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Before you leave the house, leave these at home: backpacks, ice chests, coolers and any bags larger than a small purse or fanny pack — which includes duffle bags, briefcases and large camera bags. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags and bags carrying medical equipment.

What size bag can you bring? Bags should be no larger than 12x24x4. While regular backpacks are discouraged, clear backpacks that meet size requirements are acceptable. Small drawstring bags are allowed, as well.

No weapons are allowed, regardless of permit, which includes firearms, knives and walking sticks (except for handicapped use). No drones, remote-controlled vehicles or walkie talkies. Confiscated items will not be returned.

No pets are allowed, with the exception of service animals. No illegal drugs, which includes marijuana and derivatives, regardless of state legalities.

Alcoholic beverages may not be brought in, but will be available for purchase at the air show. No glass containers, but refillable water bottles are allowed and encouraged. Water stations will be available for use.

Bicycles, roller skates, roller blades and skateboards are not allowed, so bring comfortable shoes and consider carpooling.

While the event is free to enter, ATMs will be available on the flightline. Strollers are welcome, as well as lawn chairs, camp chairs, blankets and small umbrellas (the kind that fit in a purse). Lounge chairs, large umbrellas, beach umbrellas and canopies are not permitted.

Should children get separated, free identifying wristbands will be available at both entry points, with a primary location in the PRIDE Hangar as well as a manned table at the civilian entry area. A dedicated phone line for lost children and items is available at 605-385-LOST.

Everything you bring will be subject to search.

Ellsworth officials said they are excited for the public to come out and celebrate this historic year — the 80th anniversary of the base, the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, the 35th anniversary of B-1 operations at Ellsworth, and the 75th birthday of the U.S. Air Force.

“We’re really excited to open our doors and welcome the public to Ellsworth,” said Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing Commander. “These past few years have been difficult for people, and we look forward to bringing back the awe-inspiring experience of an airshow to our community again.”

Further information, including a full schedule and a list of vendors and exhibits can be found on the air show website at ellsworthairshow.com. Schedule is subject to change due to mechanical considerations and weather conditions.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

