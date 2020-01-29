Ellsworth airman dies in crash in Afghanistan

An airman assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base was one of two officers who died in the recent crash of a Bombardier E-11A electronic surveillance plane in Afghanistan, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.
Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss, 46, of Yigo, Guam, perished in the crash Monday. Phaneuf was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City. Voss was assigned to Air Combat Command headquarters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials have said there is no indication the plane was downed by hostile action.
“I’m pretty confident there was no enemy action involved. Aircraft mishaps happen," Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, told reporters Wednesday at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.
The remains of the two airmen were recovered Tuesday from the crash site in Ghazni province by American forces.
McKenzie said that as far as he knows, the U.S. troops did not meet any resistance going to the site.
“The main resistance was from the weather, which was really significant back there,” he said, adding that “appropriate precautions” were taken in moving the recovery team to the site "because the last thing you want to do is have another mishap or have other people lose their lives in attempt to get up there.”
Col. David A. Doss, the commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth, said Capt. Phaneuf “will be missed by all.”
“This is a tragic loss to the Air Force and our Ellsworth family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the member’s family, friends and co-workers as we all come to terms with this tragedy,” Col. Doss said Wednesday in a press release. “Every uniformed and civilian Airman assigned to Ellsworth is a valuable member of our team and this Airman will be greatly missed by all. Please respect the family’s privacy as we concentrate on caring for them and our team during this difficult time.”